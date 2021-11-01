Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 304.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349,769 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $21,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in JFrog by 213.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in JFrog during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 31.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 109.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 74.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FROG opened at $32.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average is $40.83. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $75.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of -79.73.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.01 million. Analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JFrog news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FROG. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

