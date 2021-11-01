GenesisX (XGS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $549.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $66,582.75 and $549.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,030,732 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

