GateToken (GT) Price Tops $6.28 on Exchanges

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 1st. GateToken has a market capitalization of $481.49 million and approximately $7.76 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.28 or 0.00010291 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GateToken

GateToken (GT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,653,765 coins. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling GateToken

