Gas Market Cap Hits $91.08 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Gas has a market cap of $91.08 million and approximately $23.82 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.99 or 0.00014618 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Gas has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00070251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00073943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00103819 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,621.63 or 1.00174161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.00 or 0.06962585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00023003 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

