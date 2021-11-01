Gaming Innovation Group (OTC:GIGI) Now Covered by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Gaming Innovation Group (OTC:GIGI) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of GIGI stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. Gaming Innovation Group has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $2.39.
Gaming Innovation Group Company Profile
See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High
Receive News & Ratings for Gaming Innovation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming Innovation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.