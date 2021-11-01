GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.080-$1.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded GAMCO Investors from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NYSE:GBL traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $26.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,410. GAMCO Investors has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $721.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $75.62 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. GAMCO Investors’s payout ratio is 3.70%.

In other news, CAO Kieran Caterina sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $54,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,279.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 79.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAMCO Investors stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

