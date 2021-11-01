G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect G1 Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. On average, analysts expect G1 Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $14.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.19. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $37.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in G1 Therapeutics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.23% of G1 Therapeutics worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTHX. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

