FY2022 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Lowered by Analyst

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEM. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $54.00 on Monday. Newmont has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Newmont by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 78,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 27,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,860 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

