FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Gilead Sciences, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $7.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.07. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

GILD has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.36.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $64.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.40. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average of $68.56.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 58.46%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

