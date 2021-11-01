FY2021 EPS Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

WAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

WAB stock opened at $90.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $93.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.97.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,380,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,533,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,746.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $2,515,935. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

