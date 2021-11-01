FY2021 EPS Estimates for Travel + Leisure Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travel + Leisure in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $3.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TNL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

NYSE TNL opened at $54.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.48. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

