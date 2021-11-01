FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $8.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Compass Point upped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.59.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $335.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.51. The company has a market cap of $331.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. Mastercard has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 315,904 shares of company stock worth $114,951,877. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 690,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 128,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,704,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

