FY2021 EPS Estimates for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Increased by Truist Securiti

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FTI Consulting in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $6.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $143.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.18. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $95.79 and a 52-week high of $149.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in FTI Consulting by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

