FY2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) Cut by National Bank Financial

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Tire in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $16.87 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $16.90. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.93 EPS.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.01 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.93 billion.

TSE CTC opened at C$275.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$261.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$253.28. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$192.00 and a twelve month high of C$288.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

