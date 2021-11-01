FY2021 EPS Estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the consumer goods maker will earn $2.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

BUD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Shares of BUD opened at $61.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,524 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 21,696 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

