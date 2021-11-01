FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Teleflex Incorporated Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teleflex in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $13.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.93. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.45 EPS.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TFX. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.73.

NYSE TFX opened at $356.94 on Monday. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $379.28 and a 200-day moving average of $393.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Teleflex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after purchasing an additional 702,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Teleflex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,790,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,307,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Teleflex by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after acquiring an additional 151,813 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after acquiring an additional 25,954 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

