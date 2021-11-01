FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn $6.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $78.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $86.25. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,806,000 after buying an additional 131,849 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,031,000 after buying an additional 284,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,087,000 after buying an additional 93,083 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 76.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,551,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,909,000 after buying an additional 674,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,473,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,552,000 after buying an additional 24,032 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

