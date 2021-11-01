FY2021 Earnings Estimate for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Issued By DA Davidson

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for MKS Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $11.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.10. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.25 EPS.
MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS.
MKSI opened at $150.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.48. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $107.36 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MKS Instruments
MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.
