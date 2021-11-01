FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Home Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Home Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.68. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 15.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $41.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $360.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $42.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 85,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.87 per share, with a total value of $36,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

