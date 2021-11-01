FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Basf in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Basf’s FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BASFY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price (down previously from €74.00 ($87.06)) on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Basf from €72.00 ($84.71) to €77.00 ($90.59) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

Basf stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.09. Basf has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70.

BASF

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

