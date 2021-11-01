FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Down 30.4% in October

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the September 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ FVCB traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.07. 16,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $288.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83. FVCBankcorp has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $21.49.
FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 27.86%. On average, research analysts predict that FVCBankcorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on FVCBankcorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut FVCBankcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.
About FVCBankcorp
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.
