FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Down 30.4% in October

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the September 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ FVCB traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.07. 16,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $288.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83. FVCBankcorp has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 27.86%. On average, research analysts predict that FVCBankcorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on FVCBankcorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut FVCBankcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

