Fuse Network (FUSE) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 1st. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $5.02 million and $363,000.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0911 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00079955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00073092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00102354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,805.56 or 0.99838867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,264.57 or 0.07002149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00022824 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

