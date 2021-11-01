Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Holdings Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 525.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,048 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.25% of Funko worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Funko by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 141,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Funko by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after buying an additional 176,765 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,407,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,044,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,198,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 303,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $6,212,506.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,508 shares of company stock valued at $9,640,969. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.72.

Funko stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.40. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.77 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

