FunFair (FUN) Market Capitalization Achieves $484.85 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One FunFair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. FunFair has a market capitalization of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FunFair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00052149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.37 or 0.00224772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00096576 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FunFair Coin Profile

FunFair (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.