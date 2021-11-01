Full House Resorts (FLL) Set to Post Earnings on Monday

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.44 million for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 7.80%.
Shares of NASDAQ:FLL opened at $9.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.09. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $12.18.
Separately, TheStreet raised Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.
About Full House Resorts
Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.
Further Reading: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.