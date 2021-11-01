Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fuji Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.49 target price for the company.

Shares of Fuji Electric stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. Fuji Electric has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

