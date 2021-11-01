Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €39.00 by UBS Group

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fuchs Petrolub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €47.67 ($56.08).

Fuchs Petrolub stock traded down €0.72 ($0.85) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €31.82 ($37.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,772 shares. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €32.66.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

