Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA: FPE):

10/29/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/29/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/29/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/18/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/15/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/11/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/11/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/11/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/6/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/4/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/21/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

9/16/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €31.82 ($37.44) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.66. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

