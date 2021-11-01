Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FME. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.20 ($92.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.80 ($71.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €68.77 ($80.90).

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €57.46 ($67.60) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €63.74. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1 year high of €75.08 ($88.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.86.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

