Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.74

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 77.74 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 77.24 ($1.01), with a volume of 216634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74 ($0.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of £87.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 72.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 60.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a GBX 0.34 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Frenkel Topping Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.85%.

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

