Franco-Nevada (FNV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. On average, analysts expect Franco-Nevada to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.



Shares of FNV stock opened at $142.83 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.38. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.31.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

