Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Robert W. Baird

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FWRD has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.00.

FWRD opened at $100.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.14. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.13 and its 200-day moving average is $89.65.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.7% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.1% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

