Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.78. Fortive also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.700-$2.750 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Fortive stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $75.71. 3,579,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.21. Fortive has a 1 year low of $60.88 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

