Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$64.00 at TD Securities

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FTS. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.09.

Shares of NYSE FTS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,903. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.26. Fortis has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coann Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the second quarter valued at about $5,056,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 14.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 64.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 69,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 27,290 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,383,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

