Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$64.00 at TD Securities

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FTS. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.09.
Shares of NYSE FTS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,903. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.26. Fortis has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coann Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the second quarter valued at about $5,056,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 14.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 64.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 69,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 27,290 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,383,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
About Fortis
Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.
