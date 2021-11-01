Forrester Research (FORR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Forrester Research to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $53.25 on Monday. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.09.

In other news, Director David Boyce sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $40,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $45,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,814 shares of company stock valued at $464,795 over the last three months. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 196.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 50.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

