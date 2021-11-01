Forrester Research (FORR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Forrester Research to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:FORR opened at $53.25 on Monday. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.09.
In other news, Director David Boyce sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $40,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $45,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,814 shares of company stock valued at $464,795 over the last three months. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.
Forrester Research Company Profile
Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.
