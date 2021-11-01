FORA Capital LLC Sells 668 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 385.0% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 37.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $299.81 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.52. The company has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

