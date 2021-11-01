FORA Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 48.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,442,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,239,000 after buying an additional 93,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,897,000 after buying an additional 76,091 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,154,000 after buying an additional 411,014 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 883,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,713,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,042,000 after buying an additional 17,563 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $295.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.97. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.03 and a twelve month high of $304.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.09.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

