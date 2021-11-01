FORA Capital LLC Purchases 5,038 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 1,435.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in New Relic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,704,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Shares of NEWR opened at $81.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $82.76.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $223,667.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,063.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $2,340,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,463 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,829. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

