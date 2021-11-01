FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,897 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.7% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNPR. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $29.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.67. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

