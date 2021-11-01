FORA Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,902,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after acquiring an additional 213,856 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,137,000.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $308,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $104.49 on Monday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.21.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

