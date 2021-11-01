FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,922 Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Robert Half International by 30.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Robert Half International by 2.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 6.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock opened at $113.07 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.05 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.10 and its 200-day moving average is $95.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.30%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RHI. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

