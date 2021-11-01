FORA Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cree by 16.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cree by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,300 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Cree by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,112 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cree by 9.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cree by 8.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on CREE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.07.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $79.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.90. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

