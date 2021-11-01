FORA Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,291,000 after buying an additional 5,622,234 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 111.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,974,000 after buying an additional 4,128,234 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,285,000 after buying an additional 3,524,073 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,886,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,791,000 after buying an additional 3,406,445 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 62.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,630,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,293,000 after buying an additional 3,314,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $29.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.89. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

