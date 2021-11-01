Fmr LLC Trims Position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 367,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,800 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.98% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 71.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $12.14 on Monday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.85.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

