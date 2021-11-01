Fmr LLC Sells 2,901 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.15% of Stepan worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the first quarter worth $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2,735.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the second quarter worth $229,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCL opened at $120.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Stepan has a one year low of $109.08 and a one year high of $139.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.57.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

