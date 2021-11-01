Fmr LLC Raises Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 8,126.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,017 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Rogers by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,751,000 after buying an additional 39,105 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Rogers by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after buying an additional 38,045 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,928,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 93,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after buying an additional 32,149 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $201.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.00. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $215.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.78.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $234.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

