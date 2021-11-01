Fmr LLC Makes New Investment in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Fmr LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 103,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of KnowBe4 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth $32,160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth $7,232,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth $1,761,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth $1,133,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth $969,000. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

In related news, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,011 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $55,785.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,397.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 1,976,398 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $39,369,848.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,931,647 shares of company stock worth $138,679,987.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNBE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

KnowBe4 stock opened at $23.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE).

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.