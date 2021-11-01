Fmr LLC Invests $3.67 Million in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Fmr LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 390,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,000. Fmr LLC owned about 0.30% of BrightSpire Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRSP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $75,292,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $7,935,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $6,269,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $5,135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $4,334,000. 32.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BRSP opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.75. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $10.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 143.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. Research analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

BRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

