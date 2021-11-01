Fmr LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 43,726 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 64.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 108.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $67.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.20 million, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.10.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $57.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

In related news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yura V. Barabash purchased 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,886.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at $34,886.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK).

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.