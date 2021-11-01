Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 381,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,923 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 101,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 90,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 40,444 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 65,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 54,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 40,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 25,221 shares during the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.16%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

